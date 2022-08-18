









Mangiarotti, a jewelry manufacturer in Valenza Italy, which is doing great on the international market ♦

Little is known about the role of Roberto Mangiarotti. The company that bears his name, on the other hand, is well known in the world of jewelry. Mangiarotti is an established signature among the 350 companies of Valenza (Piedmont) that produce jewels. A part of its production, however, is on behalf of third parties, while a percentage of the jewels made is reserved for export, also for the Asian market, as evidenced by the presence of the Piedmontese brand at numerous trade fairs.



The company has now passed the milestone of 35 years since its foundation, which took place in 1987, and the “Mangiarotti jewel” has established itself as an object that makes stones, especially colored ones, a flag. As in the case of the Riviere collection, in which large amethysts keep company with gold and diamonds. The Amante set, on the other hand, focuses on jewels in white gold, Tahitian pearls, briolette-cut stones and white diamonds, while the opera line uses yellow gold, smoky quartz, green tourmaline, green amethyst, brown diamonds. In short, there is no lack of interesting combinations. In addition, for each set of jewelry, there are some variations, such as gold of a different color or the replacement of some stones.