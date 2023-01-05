







Pandora starts 2023 with something new. This is the new Moments geometric shirt. According to the Danish company, this jewel also becomes an icon of the brand. The geometric Moments sweater ushers in a new style: it was designed 20 years after the iconic Pandora snake sweater, which made Pandora globally famous. The new geometric Moments shirt is designed with pyramid and spherical studs to capture and reflect light. The material used is 925 sterling silver.



Each studded link is made up of an outer section and a central section. The external mesh is produced by printing together small silver plates that form the pyramidal and spherical volumes. The 4 individual sections are folded together and overlaid onto the previous layer in a Pandora exclusive process. The new link clasp design is a hand finished 925 sterling silver heart with a spring loaded clasp that allows for effortless wearing. The new light and flexible mesh makes it suitable for everyday wear and is available both as a bracelet and as a necklace.