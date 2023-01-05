Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Collana a maglia geometrica in argento

Pandora launches a geometric link

in vetrina




Pandora starts 2023 with something new. This is the new Moments geometric shirt. According to the Danish company, this jewel also becomes an icon of the brand. The geometric Moments sweater ushers in a new style: it was designed 20 years after the iconic Pandora snake sweater, which made Pandora globally famous. The new geometric Moments shirt is designed with pyramid and spherical studs to capture and reflect light. The material used is 925 sterling silver.

La nuova maglia geometrica Moments indossata
La nuova maglia geometrica Moments indossata

Each studded link is made up of an outer section and a central section. The external mesh is produced by printing together small silver plates that form the pyramidal and spherical volumes. The 4 individual sections are folded together and overlaid onto the previous layer in a Pandora exclusive process. The new link clasp design is a hand finished 925 sterling silver heart with a spring loaded clasp that allows for effortless wearing. The new light and flexible mesh makes it suitable for everyday wear and is available both as a bracelet and as a necklace.

Bracciale a maglia geometrica Pandora
Bracciale a maglia geometrica Pandora

Collana a maglia geometrica in argento
Collana a maglia geometrica in argento







Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from vetrina

Anello in oro bianco, diamanti e smeraldo

Ferrucci’s jewels

Ferrucci, a small Emilian company that also makes high-end jewels.  ︎ Castel
Go to Top