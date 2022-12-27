Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

The love of Aimée.Aimer

The Carrine Larretgère’s jewels, who founded the Aimée.Aimer brand. Her style? It is lovely.

It is better to love or be loved? Who loves more? And the love is loved? Questions that, perhaps, has set Carine Larretgère after his career at Louis Vuitton and Marc Jacobs. At one point in his life, Carine decided in 2012 to love herself and her passions. So he founded Aimée.Aimer (in French means loved and loving), a brand of the genre jewels whose geometry is the starting point. Gold and precious stones make the classic rich his creations that combine semicircles with straight lines, with volumes dictated mainly by small beads or spheres of semi precious stones such as malachite.

Orecchini a cerchio in oro giallo, spinelli neri e diamanti
They breathe clean lines, simple but not banal, and a Parisian pleasure for beautiful things of value, but also in taste. Among polished gold and satin, rubies, diamonds, emeralds and sapphires, one must not forget the origins of the Maison. She says: “It’s simple: to love and be loved, essential engines for the life of one who met her husband of 20 years. This choice, simply.”

Anello in oro 18 carati con zaffiri rosa e diamanti
Anello Spicy in oro giallo, rubini e zaffiro
Orecchini in oro giallo
Orecchini Constellation indossati in oro, perle coltivate, ametista e diamanti
Orecchini in oro giallo, zaffiri rosa e rubini
