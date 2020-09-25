Lugano Diamonds, the official luxury











From California, Orange County, Lugano Diamonds luxury jewels. No, the city of Switzerland has nothing to do with it ♦

Born in Israel, Moti Ferder served four years in his country’s army as a captain in a combat unit. A Spartan life, on a tightrope and with little free time. A very unusual premise for a luxury jeweler, one of those who sell necklaces, rings and bracelets that cost tens of thousands of dollars. Yet it is the story of the founder of Lugano Diamonds, a Californian brand that has become famous for its ability to offer jewels with stratospheric quality precious stones.



His first military life was very useful, according to the jeweler: “I was 19 and the responsibility of 400 soldiers: an indelible experience, which taught me the importance of getting things done”. Actually, there is another thing that was useful to Mr. Ferder: his father was a diamond dealer. In short, from an early age, he had direct experience with precious stones. Teachings that since 2005 he has put to good use in Newport Beach, with the Lugano Diamonds brand. It is not known (to us) why the former army officer chose the Swiss city as the name of his brand. It is known, however, that his extra-luxury jewelry continues to offer particularly sumptuous pieces, such as those you see on this page.

















