Lugano Diamonds, the official luxury

From California, Orange County, Lugano Diamonds luxury jewels. No, the city of Switzerland has nothing to do with it ♦

Born in Israel, Moti Ferder served four years in his country’s army as a captain in a combat unit. A Spartan life, on a tightrope and with little free time. A very unusual premise for a luxury jeweler, one of those who sell necklaces, rings and bracelets that cost tens of thousands of dollars. Yet it is the story of the founder of Lugano Diamonds, a Californian brand that has become famous for its ability to offer jewels with stratospheric quality precious stones.

Bracciale in titanio e fibra di carbonio con diamanti per 7 carati
His first military life was very useful, according to the jeweler: “I was 19 and the responsibility of 400 soldiers: an indelible experience, which taught me the importance of getting things done”. Actually, there is another thing that was useful to Mr. Ferder: his father was a diamond dealer. In short, from an early age, he had direct experience with precious stones. Teachings that since 2005 he has put to good use in Newport Beach, with the Lugano Diamonds brand. It is not known (to us) why the former army officer chose the Swiss city as the name of his brand. It is known, however, that his extra-luxury jewelry continues to offer particularly sumptuous pieces, such as those you see on this page.
Anello con diamante rosa di 7 carati su platino
Bracciale con diamanti per 57 carati
Anello con diamanti e zaffiri
Anello con diamante taglio marquise di 5 carati con una cornice di zaffiri
Orecchini con diamanti per 9 carati su oro bianco
Pendente in oro bianco, diamanti e zaffiri
Orecchini con 3 carati di diamanti rosa taglio brillante e diamanti bianchi
