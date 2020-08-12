vetrina — August 12, 2020 at 5:00 am

Jewels, bestial passion




Do you like animals? Do you have a dog or a cat? It’s one more reason to keep an eye on animalier jewelry, inspired by the world of animals ♦

The Flamingo brooch of Cartier that belonged to the Duchess of Windsor has made history, like the panther in all its versions. The secreted turtles and the embroidered wings of Buccellati birds are objects of art. While the cartoon-style animals of Van Cleef & Arpels designed in 1954 for a young audience and revived half a century later, they soon became classics, so much so that they induced Grace of Monaco, Jacqueline Onassis and the Parisian upper class bourgeoisie to collect them.

Anello Scimmia, oro, tsavoriti granati, zaffiri arancioni, ametiste e diamanti
Carrera Y Carrera, anello Scimmia, oro, tsavoriti granati, zaffiri arancioni, ametiste e diamanti

Even the gold fish with the flexible tail and the ruby ​​eyes of Jean Schlumberger is a milestone in jewelry, which for Tiffany has designed beautiful shells. And what about the snake of Bulgari? Since 1977 it is one of the most sold subjects of the brand. And again lions, frogs, bears, caterpillars, crabs and chameleons: the animal theme has always inspired the great jewelers (Vhernier, de Grisogono, Leo Pizzo, Chantecler always include them in their collections) and wins over customers.
Spilla firmata Tiffany con diamanti e rubini
Spilla a forma di topo firmata Tiffany con diamanti e rubini

For example, Diana Vreeland who fashioned it (she was the legendary editor of Harper’s Bazaar) required her editors to insert a snake into the articles and she herself wore jewels with this shape. But one of his favorites was the gold zebra bracelet, black and white enamel and diamonds, one of David Webb’s masterpieces, the quintessence of American jewelry. And there are many designers who are infected by this theme (as you can see from this gallery), even the most avant-garde ones. Here is a selection of the most creative, to keep an eye on. Matilde de Bounvilles

Van Cleef & Arpels, spilla cane
Van Cleef & Arpels, spilla cane
Anello Scimmia, con agata bianca e diamanti e zaffiro. Prezzo: 13.782 euro
Wendy Yue, anello Scimmia, con agata bianca e diamanti e zaffiro. Prezzo: 13.782 euro
Spilla di David Webb con diamanti e kunzite
Spilla di David Webb con diamanti e kunzite

Damiani, anello ragno in oro giallo e diamanti brown
Damiani, anello ragno in oro giallo e diamanti brown

Spilla di Fabergé con diamanti, zaffiri rosa e tormalina
Spilla di Fabergé con diamanti, zaffiri rosa e tormalina

Spilla Iguana della collezione Animalier
Sofragem, spilla Iguana della collezione Animalier

Spilla Flamingo di Cartier, collezione Nils Herrmann. Platino, oro, diamanti, smeraldi, zaffiri, rubini, citrini
Spilla Flamingo di Cartier, collezione Nils Herrmann. Platino, oro, diamanti, smeraldi, zaffiri, rubini, citrini
Buccellati, spilla gallo in oro. Prezzo: 3045 dollari su 1stbis
Buccellati, spilla gallo in oro. Prezzo: 3045 dollari su 1stbis
Spilla di Bulgari a forma di libellula. Diamanti colorati per 16,30 carati. Circa 1960
Spilla di Bulgari a forma di libellula. Diamanti colorati per 16,30 carati. Circa 1960
The Great Withe Shark
Alessio Boschi, spilla e orecchini The Great Withe Shark
Cheetah, realizzato a mano in oro 18 carati (oltre 160 grammi), con incastonati diamanti e rubini
Piovan, Cheetah, realizzato a mano in oro 18 carati (oltre 160 grammi), con incastonati diamanti e rubini
Anello in oro bianco, con 365 diamanti taglio brillante, 255 carati, smeraldi, onice. Prezzo: 60.000 euro
Cartier, anello Panthere in oro bianco, con 365 diamanti taglio brillante, 255 carati, smeraldi, onice. Prezzo: 60.000 euro
Butterfly Collection, versione con piccoli diamanti e oro
Sicis, Butterfly Collection, versione con piccoli diamanti e oro
Cartier, very light pink diamond, gem set and diamond ring, “Parrot”
Cartier, very light pink diamond, gem set and diamond ring, Parrot
Leo Pizzo, collezione Light Wings
Leo Pizzo, farfalla della collezione Light Wings
Il celebre bracciale serpente, in versione orologio
Bulgari, il celebre bracciale serpente, in versione orologio
Vhernier, spilla Lucertola in oro bianco, diamanti, turchese, cristallo di rocca
Vhernier, spilla Lucertola in oro bianco, diamanti, turchese, cristallo di rocca
Spilla Chick in oro giallo con zaffiro e onice
Michele della Valle, spilla Chick in oro giallo con zaffiro e onice
Camabnella cane, in oro e diamanti
Chantecler, campanella cane, in oro e diamanti
Spilla a forma di uccello, in oro e diamanti
Tiffany, spilla a forma di uccello, in oro e diamanti
Harem Royal: collana Oberon tra ingegneria e natura con farfalle e libellule
Harem Royal: collana Oberon tra ingegneria e natura con farfalle e libellule
Jan Leslie: gemelli in argento e smalto
Jan Leslie: gemelli in argento e smalto
Van Cleef & Arpels, spilla con uccello e uovo composto da un diamante di 95 carati
Van Cleef & Arpels, spilla con uccello e uovo composto da un diamante di 95 carati
Sylvie Corbelin: anello Lucky Lucane, uno di sei esemplari con madre perla e zaffiri
Sylvie Corbelin: anello Lucky Lucane, uno di sei esemplari con madre perla e zaffiri
Aurélie Bidermann. orecchini Scarabeo in oro giallo 18 carati, rubini, zaffiri, diamanti bianchi, ametiste e tzavoriti
Aurélie Bidermann. orecchini Scarabeo in oro giallo 18 carati, rubini, zaffiri, diamanti bianchi, ametiste e tzavoriti
Pendente a forma di uccello: il corpo è un grande opale scolpito
Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, pendente a forma di uccello: il corpo è un grande opale scolpito
Anello a forma di uccello in oro, diamanti e smeraldo tagliato a goccia
Diagold, anello a forma di uccello in oro, diamanti e smeraldo tagliato a goccia
Roberto Coin, anello per l'anno del Gallo
Roberto Coin, anello per l’anno del Gallo
As29: anello Tripla Ala in oro bianco e nero con 18 carati di diamanti bianchi e neri
As29: anello Tripla Ala in oro bianco e nero con 18 carati di diamanti bianchi e neri
Daniela Villegas: collana con ciondolo in oro rosa 18 carati, diamanti bianchi, zaffiri rosa, tsavorite, tormalina rosa e alexandrite
Daniela Villegas: collana con ciondolo in oro rosa 18 carati, diamanti bianchi, zaffiri rosa, tsavorite, tormalina rosa e alexandrite
Stephen Webster: orecchini fatti a mano, in oro bianco brunito, pavé di tzavoriti e diamanti bianchi e neri
Stephen Webster: orecchini fatti a mano, in oro bianco brunito, pavé di tzavoriti e diamanti bianchi e neri
Bibi Van der Velden: anello Frog, fatto a mano in orto giallo 18 carati, avorio di mammuth e tzavorite verde
Bibi Van der Velden: anello Frog, fatto a mano in orto giallo 18 carati, avorio di mammuth e tzavorite verde
Delfina Delettrez: anello Ape in oro giallo 9 carati e smalto giallo e nero con una perla d'acqua dolce
Delfina Delettrez: anello Ape in oro giallo 9 carati e smalto giallo e nero con una perla d’acqua dolce
Stone: anello spider spirit in oro rosé 18 carati e diamanti bianchi
Stone: anello spider spirit in oro rosé 18 carati e diamanti bianchi
Florian: spilla in metallo e resina
Florian: spilla in metallo e resina
Ileana Makri: anello scarabeo in oro rosé con diamanti blu e neri
Ileana Makri: anello scarabeo in oro rosé con diamanti blu e neri







