Honey luxury with Stenzhorn

Gold has the color of honey and is just as sweet to the recipient, albeit in a different way. The new version of Stenzhorn’s Honey Honey collection also confirms this similarity in jewelery design. The German Maison from Boppard takes the hexagonal motif found in bee hives and elaborates it in the collection in elegant white and warm pink gold with baguette-cut diamonds. Bees are associated with loving care of one’s hive and, in Stenzhorn’s intention, jewelery is associated with a concept of connective love. Furthermore, the hexagonal geometry is associated with the number six, for some a symbol of love and union as well as having been a sacred number for the Roman goddess of love, Venus. The jewels are made of 18-karat yellow gold and hand-painted enamel, enriched with lines of brilliant-cut diamonds.



This modern look in vibrant yellow gold gives your everyday wear a fresh new image and a sweet touch of minimalism.

Chris Stenzhorn, Director of Sales

The previous Honey Honey collection has already met with good success. The new version adds other elements, such as ear cuffs and the possibility of combining different colors. The new version of the suite also features precise angles and sharper lines.