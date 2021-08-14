









Do you can wear jewels when passing through the airport security check? Are there jewels that are considered dangerous? Here are all answers to your doubts ♦ ︎

Journey and jewelery: one of the most delicate moments is the security check in the airports. How to behave with necklaces, rings and bracelets? Do you have to wear or leave home? Do you must put it in plastic boxes that go under the control of x-ray scanners to not make the alarm of metal detectors ring? Who has the habit of wearing several jewelery, in addition to the watch, will be asked how should you adjust. The answer is provided by the TSA blog, the Transportation Security Administration, the official site of the US Department of Homeland Security. Please note that those published are advice, not absolute rules. So there may be different behaviors.

Wear the jewels. In essence, however, TSA recommends wearing jewels. There are, however, exceptions: if the jewel is bulky it could be inspected. A large ring or necklace with a maxi pendant could hide dangerous substances. In this case, a specific check will be required. Another solution is to remove jewels before checking them and put them in hand luggage: bag, backpack or small suitcase under the x-ray control. Of course, if you are inexpensive jewelry you can easily put them in the trays along with your smartphone and coins.

Piercing. Metal piercing can cause a metal detector alarm. This, in some cases, may suggest operators further control. You may also be asked to remove the piercing from the body, obviously in the closed room. It is, however, a waste of time.

Glasses. Eyeglasses can be worn while passing to the metal detector: they should not cause the sound of the alarm. In any case, it is always better to wear them than to walk without seeing anything or almost.