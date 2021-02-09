The links of Salima Thakker











Salima Thakker, perfect example of cultures that meet: the designer was born and works in Antwerp, an Indian father and a Belgian mother. Antwerp is the European capital of diamonds and jewels were an irresistible temptation for Salima Thakker, moreover to join with the world of art: she studied at the Royal Academy in Antwerp and earned her Master’s degree at the Royal College of Art in London, where she consolidated his profession and passion for design. So much so that she later became a teacher at the Academy of Fine Arts, with which she still collaborates. But her jewelry house came after a collaboration with Damiani, in Milan, about twenty years ago.



An experience that helped her to open her workshop and shop in Antwerp, making the jewels herself. The designer describes her work as the result of an intertwining, a shared culture between different ethnic origins, which are a fusion of world culture. She uses only ethically traceable stones, gems and diamonds, and her jewelry is now sold worldwide, including New York, Hong Kong and Antwerp.

















