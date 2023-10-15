Spoleto, an Umbrian city in Central Italy, famous for its cathedral and theater festival. But it should also be known because it is the headquarters of Spoleto Gioielli, a Maison founded in 1980 on the initiative of Enrico Morbidoni. Even the jewels that Spoleto Gioielli offers are theatrical, perhaps in harmony with the series of summer shows. They are large, colourful, with many precious and semi-precious stones, in particular tourmaline. They are necklaces and rings to show off without fear of attracting attention. And they are also original in their shapes.



As in the case of the modular ring which uses an unusual external frame and can be worn in two different ways. And the series of detachable jewels is precisely a feature of Spoleto Gioielli. They are pieces that present themselves in different ways and increase the choices of those who own them.All the fruit of the creative imagination of Enrico Morbidoni, who graduated from the Spoleto Art Institute in 1977 and subsequently attended a goldsmithing course in Valenza. In 1986 he created a laboratory specialized in innovative design in Spoleto. He participated in the Festival dei Due Mondi. In 1993 he obtained a diploma in gemology from the Igi in Milan. He has participated in numerous fairs, such as the missing Baselworld or Vicenzaoro. He has also started a collaboration with the American-based International Jewelery Design Guild.