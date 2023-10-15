Necklace with tourmalines for 140 carats. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Necklace with tourmalines for 140 carats. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Spectacular pieces with Spoleto Gioielli

Spoleto, an Umbrian city in Central Italy, famous for its cathedral and theater festival. But it should also be known because it is the headquarters of Spoleto Gioielli, a Maison founded in 1980 on the initiative of Enrico Morbidoni. Even the jewels that Spoleto Gioielli offers are theatrical, perhaps in harmony with the series of summer shows. They are large, colourful, with many precious and semi-precious stones, in particular tourmaline. They are necklaces and rings to show off without fear of attracting attention. And they are also original in their shapes.

Ring with watermelon tourmaline. Copyright: gioiellis.com

As in the case of the modular ring which uses an unusual external frame and can be worn in two different ways. And the series of detachable jewels is precisely a feature of Spoleto Gioielli. They are pieces that present themselves in different ways and increase the choices of those who own them.
Ring with 12.80 carat pink tourmaline and green diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

All the fruit of the creative imagination of Enrico Morbidoni, who graduated from the Spoleto Art Institute in 1977 and subsequently attended a goldsmithing course in Valenza. In 1986 he created a laboratory specialized in innovative design in Spoleto. He participated in the Festival dei Due Mondi. In 1993 he obtained a diploma in gemology from the Igi in Milan. He has participated in numerous fairs, such as the missing Baselworld or Vicenzaoro. He has also started a collaboration with the American-based International Jewelery Design Guild.
Modular ring in gold, diamonds and rubellite without external frame. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Modular ring in gold, diamonds and rubellite with external setting. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Modular ring in gold and green diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with 253 carats citrine quartz and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring-pendant with green tourmaline of over 60 carats and pink tourmaline. Copyright: gioiellis.com

