Whiteside, spring tending towards white for Rue Des Mille, an Italian bijoux brand that chooses pearl-style elements for its collection which includes bracelets, necklaces, rings and earrings. The bijoux of the Whiteside line are made of 925 silver with 18k gold plating. The jewels also use shell pearls, small spheres also called shell pearls or fantasy pearls. They are similar to pearls produced and processed using a combination of shell powder and resin.



The ring with six shell pearls is adjustable, to be worn on any finger. It is made of 925 silver, 18k gold plating and costs 75 euros. The bracelet with scooby-doo weave and central shell pearl also in 925 silver with gold plating costs 38 euros and the pair of earrings with graduated round shell pearls and cubic zirconia light point, made of 925 silver and gold plating , is offered at 95 euros.

