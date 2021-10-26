









The Stardust Magnetica collection by Rue des Mille, inspired by the world of the night.

In Via dei Mille (the number refers to the red shirts that followed Garibaldi) there are many in Italy. On the other hand, there is only one Rue des Mille. It is that of the Pieroni family, who four years ago in Lucca decided to launch their own brand with this brand, after a long activity of suppliers in the goldsmith sector. Giacomo and Tommas Pieroni, at the helm of the company together with their mother Antonella, have decided to make a change appropriate to the times. Silver jewels dipped in pink gold plating, which makes the jewels light, with an affordable price (on average it ranges from around 70 euros for a ring to 200 euros) and very modern.



For example, the Stardust Magnetica collection. The magnets have nothing to do with it: the rings, the numerous earrings, bracelets and necklaces made of silver plated with the addition of small cubic zirconia are aimed at attracting not iron, but people in flesh and blood, perhaps during an evening at the disco . In short, casual jewels, at an affordable price and aimed mainly at young women.