Fancy Collection

Brosway for Barbie-mania

One of the two films that have attracted the most attention in the summer of 2023 is Barbie. The fantasy comedy directed by Greta Gerwig and written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach is inspired by the famous Barbie dolls by Mattel. Only in the film the doll is played by a real actress, Margot Robbie as Barbie, and by Ryan Gosling as Ken. The idea of a Barbie on a journey of self-discovery after an existential crisis was liked and sparked a Barbie-mania even in the adult public.

Anello in argento rodiato 925‰ con baguette cubic zirconia colore light ruby
925‰ rhodium-plated silver ring with light ruby color cubic zirconia baguette

On the wave of the film, Barbie-style clothes, cars, accessories and even jewelry have arrived. Like the bijoux proposed by the Italian Brosway, which not surprisingly is also present in the States, the homeland of the doll and of the film. The bijoux are those that have one aspect in common: the vibrant pink palette of the Fancy Collection. The feminine color par excellence, which becomes all-encompassing in Barbie dolls, characterizes earrings, rings and necklaces in rhodium-plated silver and cubic zirconia in different shades of pink.
Bracciale semirigido in argento rodiato 925‰ con cushion cubic zirconia colore light ruby
Semi-rigid bracelet in rhodium-plated 925‰ silver with light ruby color cushion cubic zirconia

Color charm in argento rodiato 925‰ con baguette cubic zirconia colore light ruby
Color charm in 925‰ rhodium-plated silver with light ruby color cubic zirconia baguette
Modella indossa la Fancy Collection
Model wearing the Fancy Collection
Orecchino singolo a cerchietto in argento rodiato 925‰ con baguette cubic zirconia colore light ruby
Single hoop earring in rhodium plated 925‰ silver with light ruby color cubic zirconia baguette

