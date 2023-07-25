Brosway for Barbie-mania

One of the two films that have attracted the most attention in the summer of 2023 is Barbie. The fantasy comedy directed by Greta Gerwig and written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach is inspired by the famous Barbie dolls by Mattel. Only in the film the doll is played by a real actress, Margot Robbie as Barbie, and by Ryan Gosling as Ken. The idea of a Barbie on a journey of self-discovery after an existential crisis was liked and sparked a Barbie-mania even in the adult public.



On the wave of the film, Barbie-style clothes, cars, accessories and even jewelry have arrived. Like the bijoux proposed by the Italian Brosway, which not surprisingly is also present in the States, the homeland of the doll and of the film. The bijoux are those that have one aspect in common: the vibrant pink palette of the Fancy Collection. The feminine color par excellence, which becomes all-encompassing in Barbie dolls, characterizes earrings, rings and necklaces in rhodium-plated silver and cubic zirconia in different shades of pink.