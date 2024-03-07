Farnese Gioielli enriches its collections with the launch of new jewels. The Roman Maison is characterized by the use of a patent, registered in 70 countries around the world, the Spine, which allows jewels to be composed thanks to a modular system. In practice, different pavé surfaces can be superimposed on a gold metallic cot. The idea comes from designer Barbara Polli, who together with Alberto Serraino founded Farnese Gioielli in 2012. Now the brand renews one of its flagship lines, Habibi Collection, which is expanded thanks to the introduction of a new pendant with necklace and innovative creations of bar and oval dangling earrings.



The earrings respect the sinuous design and characteristics of the line: Habibi is a word in the Arabic language which literally means “my beloved”. The mobile and interchangeable pavé of precious stones is also used in this collection: the novelty is the use of Yellow Fancy Vivid diamonds, in the highest level of color gradation (vivid). The metal band, however, is in yellow or rose gold. In addition to diamonds, the collection uses pink, yellow or orange sapphires. Another novelty from Farnese Gioielli are the Trinus cufflinks.

During my creative journey and the creation of this new jewel I thought of an elegant, erudite man, attentive to detail and a lover of art, in short, an aristocrat. I decided to pay attention to the geometries and not to interchangeability. The twin has the shape of an equilateral triangle, which symbolizes balance and perfection. It is an original accessory not only in its composition but also in its design, which for the first time allows the Maison to use the invisible setting.

Barbara Polli, creative director and co-founder



The geometric base of the cufflinks is offered in two variants, yellow gold and white gold, with baguette-cut diamonds cut perfectly at the vertices of the triangle. At the center, a hard stone is harmoniously set: lapis lazuli in the yellow gold version and onyx for the white gold version. The letter F, symbol of the Brand, is engraved on the American-style clasp, made with the same hard stone.

