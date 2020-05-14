Scent of the Orient with Chandally











From Yemen to New York, with a thread that binds two countries so far away: the jewels. Sharon Chandally, born in the States, founded Chandally in 2009. Her grandfather, brothers and previous generations were silversmiths and now the designer follows the story of her origins.



Before studying industrial design and entering the world of jewelry, Sharon traveled extensively: New Zealand, India, Ghana, Benin and Japan. Travels has awakened the connection with its roots. She learned metalworking for three years in Israel, where her family had moved, and where she learned to draw from the tradition of Yemeni artisans, from ancient myths and from the places of his family of origin. An ancient and fascinating story, with craftsmanship that has a centuries-old history behind it.

Before applying what she learned in jewelry, after graduation, Sharon concentrated her energies on developing a refined understanding of form and ergonomics. Between art and metallurgy, she began to study the construction of musical instruments, but also silverware, mechanisms and metalworking. With these premises, the designer has recovered icons and style of the elaborate Middle Eastern tradition to propose a decidedly original and full of charm style.











