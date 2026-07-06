New wedding and ceremony jewelry from a brand inspired by the nature of the Scandinavian island.

Aurum is an Icelandic jewelry brand with a strong focus on sustainability. It is now launching a new range of engagement and anniversary rings. The designer, Guðbjörg Kristín Ingvarsdóttir, the brand’s founder, draws inspiration from Icelandic nature, from the landscape torn between fire and ice, and from the rare flora and fauna. The brand now offers rings featuring lab-created diamonds set in 14- or 18-karat recycled gold, in smooth and polished versions, or with a hammered finish.

Some highlights of the Aurum jewelry collection showcase a variety of cuts, from cushion to pear, to the classic solitaire. This attention to nature is also reflected in all product packaging, which is eco-friendly. All jewelry is designed and made in Iceland, a country powered by 100% renewable energy.