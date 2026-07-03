A campaign by the Spanish brand to promote its wedding jewelry.

Wedding season has already begun. In keeping with the ceremonies, the jewelry brand PdPaola is launching a dedicated communications campaign. Interestingly, the images and videos were shot entirely on an iPhone, a sign that smartphones, especially high-end ones, are now capable of professional use. The communications campaign doesn’t focus on the ceremony itself, but rather depicts the moments surrounding it, like a story revolving around the moment of saying “I do.”



In particular, the atmosphere surrounding the ceremony was captured. Along with the campaign, PdPaola presents a selection of jewelry, combining Fine Jewelry creations (Maggie line, Eve ring in rodhium and lab-crafted diamonds) and Signature designs (Drop necklace with tiger’s eye and gold-plated silver, Glacier earrings in rhodium-plated brass), which can become part of the bride’s outfit, as well as that of the guests at the ceremony and the couple’s celebrations.

