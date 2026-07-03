In attesa della cerimonia
In attesa della cerimonia

PdPaola for the Wedding

A campaign by the Spanish brand to promote its wedding jewelry.

Wedding season has already begun. In keeping with the ceremonies, the jewelry brand PdPaola is launching a dedicated communications campaign. Interestingly, the images and videos were shot entirely on an iPhone, a sign that smartphones, especially high-end ones, are now capable of professional use. The communications campaign doesn’t focus on the ceremony itself, but rather depicts the moments surrounding it, like a story revolving around the moment of saying “I do.”

Anello Eve in metallo rodiato e diamanti di laboratorio
Eve ring in rhodium-plated metal and lab-cut diamonds

In particular, the atmosphere surrounding the ceremony was captured. Along with the campaign, PdPaola presents a selection of jewelry, combining Fine Jewelry creations (Maggie line, Eve ring in rodhium and lab-crafted diamonds) and Signature designs (Drop necklace with tiger’s eye and gold-plated silver, Glacier earrings in rhodium-plated brass), which can become part of the bride’s outfit, as well as that of the guests at the ceremony and the couple’s celebrations.
Orecchino Glacer
Glacer drop earring

Collana Maggie in oro bianco 18 carati con bagno in rodio e diamanti da laboratorio
Maggie necklace in 18-karat white gold with rhodium plating and lab-cut diamonds

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