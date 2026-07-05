A timepiece from the Joia collection features a bezel set with 40 diamonds.

A Baume & Mercier jewelry watch for women. This timepiece is part of the Joia collection and is adorned with diamonds. The watch is inspired by a historic model from the 1960s, reviving the Baume & Mercier tradition in an elegant, feminine, and contemporary interpretation. The Joia timepiece, reference M0A10850, features a silvery dial with a cross-weave satin finish, harmoniously complementing the steel Milanese mesh bracelet. The bezel is set with 40 brilliant-cut diamonds. The proportions of the 28 mm case and the lug-less construction highlight the rounded, supple silhouette.

Among the first four models in the Joia collection from Baume & Mercier, this watch represents the most complete expression of the line and the link between heritage and modernity. Baume & Mercier’s history with women began in 1918, when Paul Mercier partnered with the pragmatic William Baume. Both closely observed the process of female emancipation. Women were demonstrating a growing interest in watches, no longer considering them merely a tool for telling the time. Thus was born the idea of ​​creating timepieces for women that stood out for their beauty and imagination, including authentic jewelry creations. These models were also mentioned in the 1920 Indicateur Général d’Horlogerie Davoine, which praised Baume & Mercier’s “haute Fantaisie pour Dames.”