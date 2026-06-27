Anello in platino, con rubino a taglio cuscino è di origine birmana e diamanti a taglio a mezzaluna
Anello in platino, con rubino a taglio cuscino è di origine birmana e diamanti a taglio a mezzaluna

Jewelry auction in Monte Carlo with Wannenes

Vintage and designer jewelry from major fashion houses is being auctioned.

Jewelry auction in Monte Carlo. The Principality of Monaco hosts the Bijoux auction on July 6th at the Hôtel Metropole. Among the lots up for sale in the Wannenes catalog is a platinum, ruby, and diamond ring, followed by a pair of Van Cleef & Arpels earrings and a bracelet attributed to Ravasco from the 1930s. The platinum ring with a cushion-cut Burmese ruby ​​and crescent-cut diamonds (lot 178) is estimated at €90,000-120,000. The gold, platinum, sapphire, and diamond clip-on earrings by Van Cleef & Arpels (lot 307) feature a combination of precious materials and the signature of one of the most prestigious jewelry houses. The estimate is €70,000-90,000.

Orecchini a clip in oro, platino, zaffiri e diamanti firmati Van Cleef & Arpels
Gold, platinum, sapphire, and diamond clip earrings by Van Cleef & Arpels

Also in the catalog is a gold, diamond, and 16.42-carat octagonal-cut sapphire ring (lot 249), featuring a remarkable stone. It is valued at €70,000-90,000 and represents one of the most significant gems in the catalog. Lot 291 is a gold coin necklace signed Bvlgari, dating to around 1970. Consisting of seven coins depicting Emperor Maximian Hercules (286-308 AD), it has an estimate of €65,000-85,000. Also in the auction is a gold, platinum, and diamond bracelet attributed to Ravasco (lot 306), made around 1935. An example of the elegance and craftsmanship of Italian goldsmiths of the period, it stands out for its refined workmanship and the timeless appeal of Art Deco creations. It is estimated between 35,000 and 45,000 euros.

Anello in oro, diamanti e zaffiro taglio ottagonale da 16,42 carati
Gold, diamond, and 16.42-carat octagon-cut sapphire ring
Collana in oro con monete firmata Bvlgari
Gold coin necklace by Bvlgari
Bracciale in oro, platino e diamanti attribuito a Ravasco
Gold, platinum, and diamond bracelet attributed to Ravasco

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