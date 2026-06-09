The brand’s jewelry line is designed for the summer holiday atmosphere.

Colors as warm as the sun warming the beach, as vibrant as the shades of shells, as bright as the umbrellas that offer shelter from the sun: S’Agapò, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group, presents a series of jewelry designed for summer and for a young and very young audience. Simple colored cords in intense shades such as aquamarine, purple, lemon yellow, and orange, or steel chains in natural or gold-finish colors, are used to attach small charms.



The charms are also designed to be worn at the beach on necklaces and bracelets, or in any other holiday context. The designs, colored to match the cords, feature shapes such as a starfish, a turtle, and a sun. In addition to being charms, the same shapes are also available as stud earrings.

