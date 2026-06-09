S'Agapò estate 2026
S'Agapò estate 2026

S’Agapò goes to the beach

The brand’s jewelry line is designed for the summer holiday atmosphere.

Colors as warm as the sun warming the beach, as vibrant as the shades of shells, as bright as the umbrellas that offer shelter from the sun: S’Agapò, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group, presents a series of jewelry designed for summer and for a young and very young audience. Simple colored cords in intense shades such as aquamarine, purple, lemon yellow, and orange, or steel chains in natural or gold-finish colors, are used to attach small charms.

Catena con tartaruga
Turtle necklace

The charms are also designed to be worn at the beach on necklaces and bracelets, or in any other holiday context. The designs, colored to match the cords, feature shapes such as a starfish, a turtle, and a sun. In addition to being charms, the same shapes are also available as stud earrings.
Cordino giallo con ciondolo sole
Yellow cord with sun pendant

Cordino arancione con stella
Orange cord with star
Stella con cordino viola
Star with purple cord

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.
Previous Story

Isabelle Langlois’s new colors

Key Gems, orecchini con kunzite, ametista, diamanti, madreperla. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Next Story

Key Gems Jewelry

Latest from

Orecchini placcati oro rosa a fascia bombata in pavé di cubic zirconia e disegno a fiore

Four Petals for Boccadamo

Earrings, rings, necklaces, and bracelets from the Italian brand’s Nexma collection. The name is rather unusual: