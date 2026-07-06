A jewelry line from the Elegantia collection uses aquamarines and diamonds.

Polello’s Elegantia jewelry collection features a limited edition platinum ring, necklace, and earrings with heart-cut aquamarines and brilliant-cut diamonds. Created by Alessia Polello, sales director and brand strategist, this line joins other similar lines, but featuring cushion-cut pear-shaped gemstones.

Elegantia is a tribute to the taste, refinement, and silent strength that each of us carries within. Each piece of jewelry holds an emotion, a story, a value.

Alessia Polello

The collection, as described by the Maison, was born almost by chance during coffee breaks, and coincides with Alessia Polello’s fiftieth birthday. What began as a gift to herself quickly became a symbol of understated elegance, celebrating a woman’s most important personal achievements.