Le tre linee della collezione Elegantia, con acquamarina taglio cuore, cushion e goccia
Le tre linee della collezione Elegantia, con acquamarina taglio cuore, cushion e goccia

Jewelry with Elegantia by Polello

A jewelry line from the Elegantia collection uses aquamarines and diamonds.

Polello’s Elegantia jewelry collection features a limited edition platinum ring, necklace, and earrings with heart-cut aquamarines and brilliant-cut diamonds. Created by Alessia Polello, sales director and brand strategist, this line joins other similar lines, but featuring cushion-cut pear-shaped gemstones.

Pendente e orecchino con acquamarina taglio cuore e diamanti
Pendant and earring with heart-cut aquamarine and diamonds

Elegantia is a tribute to the taste, refinement, and silent strength that each of us carries within. Each piece of jewelry holds an emotion, a story, a value.
Alessia Polello

Parure con acquamarina taglio cuscino e diamanti taglio rotondo
Set with cushion-cut aquamarine and round-cut diamonds

The collection, as described by the Maison, was born almost by chance during coffee breaks, and coincides with Alessia Polello’s fiftieth birthday. What began as a gift to herself quickly became a symbol of understated elegance, celebrating a woman’s most important personal achievements.

Polello, anello con acquamarina taglio cuore e diamanti
Polello, ring with heart-cut aquamarine and diamonds

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