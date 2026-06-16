Bracciale Chakra Viaggi con finitura pvd oro
Bracciale Chakra Viaggi con finitura pvd oro

Brosway’s Chakra Viaggi collection for summer

The summer 2026 line of the popular Chakra collection: marine-themed jewelry.

Sea, sun, and jewelry that can withstand the summer, yet is irresistible. The Chakra collection is the most successful from Brosway, the affordable jewelry brand of Bros Manifatture. For summer, the Viaggi line offers a series of necklaces and bracelets in tune with the marine atmosphere. The jewelry is crafted from natural steel or with a gold finish. Shells, turtles, crabs, and starfish are the charms that enrich the chain or bead necklaces.

Collana in acciaio Chakra Viaggi
Chakra Viaggi Steel Necklace

One example is the choker necklace in 316L stainless steel with a 14K gold PVD finish, featuring pendants in the shapes of a starfish, shell, sun, turtle with reconstructed turquoise, and crab with reconstructed coral and crystals, priced at €79.
Collana girocollo in acciaio 316L e finitura pvd oro 14K, con pendenti a forma di stella marina, conchiglie, sole, tartaruga con turchese ricostruito, granchio con corallo ricostruito e cristalli
316L stainless steel choker necklace with 14K gold PVD finish, featuring pendants in the shape of a starfish, shell, sun, turtle with reconstructed turquoise, and crab with reconstructed coral and crystals

Collana della linea Chakra Viaggi
Chakra Viaggi necklace

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