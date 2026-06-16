The summer 2026 line of the popular Chakra collection: marine-themed jewelry.

Sea, sun, and jewelry that can withstand the summer, yet is irresistible. The Chakra collection is the most successful from Brosway, the affordable jewelry brand of Bros Manifatture. For summer, the Viaggi line offers a series of necklaces and bracelets in tune with the marine atmosphere. The jewelry is crafted from natural steel or with a gold finish. Shells, turtles, crabs, and starfish are the charms that enrich the chain or bead necklaces.



One example is the choker necklace in 316L stainless steel with a 14K gold PVD finish, featuring pendants in the shapes of a starfish, shell, sun, turtle with reconstructed turquoise, and crab with reconstructed coral and crystals, priced at €79.

