The Veneto brand is celebrating its 30th anniversary by relaunching a fine jewelry collection.

To celebrate the jewelry brand’s first 30 years, Roberto Coin has presented several new high-end pieces: the Meraviglia collection and a reissue of the historic Cobra line, first launched in 2003. Roberto Coin has always offered jewelry inspired by fauna, with the Animalier collection having expanded over time with numerous creations. The Cobra collection, however, marked the creative pinnacle of an entire jewelry line featuring the animalier motif, with features subsequently revisited in the collections that defined the brand’s global success.



For its 30th anniversary, Roberto Coin has decided to return to the original motif, but with new designs that capture the charm of the sinuous reptile to which the collection is dedicated. These jewels also serve as a testament to the brand’s expertise in crafting highly prized pieces. A meticulous study of the joints and the calibration of the elements preserves the compact structure while giving the chain an organic softness, reminiscent of metallic skin, with polished touches that enhance the brilliance of the pavé. And a double-push button closure mechanism is inspired by sports models, reinterpreted in a miniaturized version.

