The new Pandora Wonders collection presents a visionary image.

Pandora again: the Danish jewelry brand displays a liveliness, perhaps the result of the initiative of its new CEO, Berta de Pablos-Barbier, who took over as CEO last January. The new addition is called Pandora Wonders, a new creative collection. The collection uses a different material than usual: cultured freshwater baroque pearls. The launch is also accompanied by images designed to inspire wonder, thanks to an assembly of gigantic jewelry pieces, likely created with artificial intelligence, in a dreamlike dimension.

The collection, which will be further developed, is composed of 11 pendant charms with cultured freshwater baroque pearls, created in collaboration with the visionary British stylist and creative Harry Lambert. Each creation is a limited edition. The jewelry takes inspiration from a wide variety of subjects, such as an ice cream cone, a squid, or a whimsical mushroom. There’s also a pufferfish that expands to become a pearl dangling from the wrist, while a webbed-footed frog, created in collaboration with Harry Lambert, seems ready to pounce on the skin. No two cultured freshwater baroque pearls are alike: each pearl selected for the collection was chosen for its unique shape. In short, an atmosphere reminiscent of surrealism. Each Pandora Wonders piece is hand-set by the brand’s expert artisans, who create flawless workmanship that enhances the dazzling gold-finished details of each charm.

Harry Lambert is known for styling British singer-songwriter and actor Harry Styles, British actress Emma Corrin, and Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård. He also embraced eclecticism and irony in the styling and creative direction of the Pandora Wonders campaign. Shot in London and inspired by childhood wonder at seemingly enormous objects, the campaign features models interacting with oversized charms: clutching golden pods, posing on magic mushrooms, and holding heart-shaped lockets.