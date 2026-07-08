A collection from the Maison dedicated to Venice, featuring evocative atmospheres and delicate lace embroidery.

For centuries, Venice has been unique not only for its extraordinary urban topography—a city on water—but also for its identity. The autonomous state of Veneto was officially called the Serenissima Republic of Venice. The name Serenissima derives from the Latin serenissimus: an adjective used to celebrate the political stability, social peace, and integrity of Venice, with institutions unique in Europe during the Middle Ages and the Renaissance. Now, the name Serenissima has been chosen by Buccellati for its new fine jewelry collection, naturally inspired by the allure of Venice. Buccellati jewelry is perfectly suited to the architecture of Venetian palaces, adorned with openwork that strikes a balance between emptiness and matter.

But it is the nearby island of Burano that these jewels are dedicated to, because from the very beginning, Mario Buccellati was fascinated by the needle lace sewn by Burano’s weavers: a source of inspiration for the lightness and elaborate workmanship of the Maison’s jewelry. The Serenissima collection echoes this relationship, with gold surfaces traversed by a delicate texture, typical of Buccellati’s production, created by goldsmiths who work the surface with a hacksaw. The workmanship is described by Buccellati as achieved using Renaissance techniques: leaves sculpted with the Modellato engraving technique, bezels mirrored with polished strokes, and invisible details embellished with the delicate Rigato engraving technique that characterizes many of the Maison’s jewels.