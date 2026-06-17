The Colors of Extra Leganza collection, the third installment in the Maison’s high-end line.

Like great loves that recur, high jewelry collections can convey emotions across many different years. This is the case with Piaget’s Colors of Extra Leganza trilogy, now in its final chapter (perhaps), following Essence of Extraleganza in 2024 (for the Maison’s 150th anniversary) and Shapes of Extraleganza in 2025. The collection comprises 65 superior creations and, according to the Swiss Maison, “offers a sensory journey in which color becomes matter, form, and language.” At its heart is gold. Rising prices for the yellow metal don’t deter those who purchase unique pieces in which creativity and the materials used to create the jewelry are two aspects that blend together.

Alongside gold, the jewelry features diamonds, sapphires, emeralds, rubies, as well as opal, tiger’s eye, and mother-of-pearl. This third level of the collection is also inspired by the effervescence of the 1960s and 1970s. It recalls the brand, which, with the invention of the legendary 9P ultra-thin caliber watch in 1957, pioneered color: the reduced thickness of the watch movement allows for ornamental stone dials in a wide range of hues.

Color is an integral part of Piaget’s history and heritage. Today, with Colors of Extraleganza, we have explored a new dimension of color perfectly in tune with Piaget’s aesthetic codes: extravagance and elegance. In this collection, I have highlighted the chromatic power of gemstones—their presence, the energy they release, and the uniqueness they express when combined. Like these black opals with green highlights paired with ultramarine sapphires, or the sapphire-pink mother-of-pearl duo whose dominant notes reinforce each other.

Stéphanie Sivrière, Creative Director of Piaget

Even gold is treated like a color, as Piaget has integrated it into its creative palette for over half a century. The Maison thus combines the chromatic qualities of the stones with those of the most precious metal, enriching its aesthetic vocabulary with vibrant and radiant stylistic figures.

One of the most striking pieces is the Blue Illusions necklace, the signature of the collection. This unique creation required nearly 900 hours of work in Piaget’s ateliers. It is crafted with an 8.52-carat cushion-cut blue sapphire from Madagascar and a 3.30-carat Paraíba tourmaline. Alongside these two gems, the blue and green iridescence of an extraordinary 13.98-carat black opal shines. The three stones are surrounded by a multitude of baguette-cut sapphires and tourmalines, interspersed with diamonds and geometrically set to create an optical effect that multiplies the light around the neck. The necklace is paired with two rings, one of which features a velvety Sri Lankan sapphire weighing nearly 5 carats, and two pairs of earrings.

Another iconic model in the collection is the sautoir-watch inspired by the one Piaget first introduced in 1969 with the legendary 21st Century Collection. Today, it returns in the Flamboyant Links set, with rose gold beautifully paired with tiger’s eye shards. This is a first for the Maison, which hasn’t combined gold links with ornamental stones since the 1970s. Embellished with a 4.13-carat mandarin garnet, this transformable piece (which can be used as a choker or a watch bracelet) showcases Piaget’s virtuosity: the links are crafted from engraved gold and tiger’s eye, finely selected for its vibrant grain. Following the same principle, the studio has designed a sensual ring enclosing a stunning 6.42-carat cushion-cut mandarin garnet, as well as a pair of drop earrings featuring a perfect pair of two garnets, each weighing 3.04 carats.

The collection also features the Gold Swirl set, composed of four pieces. Here too, Piaget has recreated the sinuous lines typical of the 1970s, reinterpreting them with a contemporary twist. The spectacular cuff highlights the Maison’s expertise in goldsmithing through an interweaving of rose gold, diamonds, and blue-green baguette-cut tourmaline, lending volume and texture to this distinctive piece. A distinctive signature of watchmaking, the gadroon motif (crimped edge) in rose gold embellishes a High Jewelry set for the first time, decorating a necklace set with fiery orange opal cabochons and indicolite tourmalines, enclosing a dial entirely paved with diamonds.

Another exceptional creation is the Gems Pop parure, this time inspired by the 1980s Memphis design pioneered by Italian architect Ettore Sottsass. The set comprises five pieces and combines the orange of mandarin garnets and aventurine with the pink of sapphires, thulite, and gold. Softened by fields of white opal, the long necklace features gold links embellished with the Decor Palace motif and ends with a magnificent detachable pendant watch, whose asymmetrical shape reveals an orange aventurine dial surmounted by an 8.30-carat mandarin garnet and a 3.54-carat pink sapphire. A sculptural ring features elements of pure white opal, candy-pink thulite, and mandarin aventurine framing a fiery 8.53-carat garnet.