The Glowy line of bracelets, rings, earrings, and necklaces for the warmer months.

The primary meaning of “glow” is luminous or radiant, like the summer sun. The adjective derives from the English term “glow” (splendor, splendor). In the world of cosmetics and skincare, in particular, the expression is widely used to describe healthy-looking, vibrant, and hydrated skin that reflects light naturally (a “glowy effect”). Glowy is also the name of a summer collection by the Italian brand S’Agapò (Bros Manifatture Group).

The collection features rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces with a light blue cord or chain, complete with pendant. The common thread is the sun-shaped jewelry pieces, crafted from 316L stainless steel, 14K gold PVD finish, and light blue enamel, or in the natural color of the metal. Aimed at the very young, the jewelry has a price that’s barely more than symbolic. For those who don’t know, the name S’Agapõ, an Italian ready-to-wear jewelry brand founded in 2008, comes from the Greek and means “I love you.”