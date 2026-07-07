Anello regolabile in acciaio 316L e finitura pvd oro 14K con sole con smalto azzurro e cristallo
Anello regolabile in acciaio 316L e finitura pvd oro 14K con sole con smalto azzurro e cristallo

Summer Jewelry from S’Agapò

The Glowy line of bracelets, rings, earrings, and necklaces for the warmer months.

The primary meaning of “glow” is luminous or radiant, like the summer sun. The adjective derives from the English term “glow” (splendor, splendor). In the world of cosmetics and skincare, in particular, the expression is widely used to describe healthy-looking, vibrant, and hydrated skin that reflects light naturally (a “glowy effect”). Glowy is also the name of a summer collection by the Italian brand S’Agapò (Bros Manifatture Group).

Bracciale in acciaio 316L con centrale a forma di sole e finitura pvd oro 14K
316L stainless steel bracelet with a sun-shaped centerpiece and 14K gold PVD finish

The collection features rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces with a light blue cord or chain, complete with pendant. The common thread is the sun-shaped jewelry pieces, crafted from 316L stainless steel, 14K gold PVD finish, and light blue enamel, or in the natural color of the metal. Aimed at the very young, the jewelry has a price that’s barely more than symbolic. For those who don’t know, the name S’Agapõ, an Italian ready-to-wear jewelry brand founded in 2008, comes from the Greek and means “I love you.”

Collana in cordino azzurro con pendente a forma di sole in acciaio 316L, finitura pvd oro 14K e smalto azzurro
Blue cord necklace with a sun-shaped pendant in 316L stainless steel, 14K gold PVD finish, and blue enamel
Orecchini a cerchio in acciaio 316L con pendenti a forma di sole e finitura pvd oro 14K
316L stainless steel hoop earrings with sun-shaped pendants and 14K gold PVD finish
Orecchini al lobo a forma di sole i -acciaio 316L con smalto azzurro
316L stainless steel sun-shaped stud earrings with blue enamel

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