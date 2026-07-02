The September edition will be hosted within the Vicenza Fair, in conjunction with the Vicenzaoro exhibition spaces.

As announced, alongside Vicenzaoro September, T.Gold will also be held (September 4-8). The new development is the reorganization within Fiera Vicenza, thanks to the opening of the new pavilion. T.Gold will be located in Hall 4, connected to the Vicenzaoro jewelry fair. Approximately 170 international companies specializing in technology for the goldsmith sector will be present: sustainability, recovery of precious scrap, advanced quality control, process automation, and time-to-market reduction are key drivers for the evolution of the luxury industry. The jewelry technology fair is aimed at production managers and R&D managers of major jewelry and watchmaking houses, manufacturing managers and entrepreneurs, sustainability managers, refining and foundry operators, specialized laboratories and 3D designers, as well as international technology distributors and operators in the retail and fine jewelry sectors.

Company attendees include Italian companies Sisma, Fasti, and Orotig for industrial jewelry technologies and laser machinery; DWS and Legor Group for Additive Manufacturing; Ikoi and Tera Automation for industrial automation; Italimpianti Orafi, Progold; and Helmut Fischer from Germany for plant engineering, alloys, and quality control. Precious metal recovery, refining, and industrial waste treatment are being developed by B.T.T. Italia, Balestri Technologies, and Eurotecniche. International players will also be present, such as Swiss companies Willemin-Macodel and Starrag Vuadens for high-precision machining, German companies Indutherm and Lampert Werktechnik for casting and micro-welding, and US-based Ransom & Randolph for materials for micro-casting, as well as Asian technology companies such as Aczet and Flashforge 3D Technology.

Among the most important events, on September 7th, the T.Gold Smart Hub, a new event area set up in the heart of Hall 4 dedicated to technologies, will host the Jewellery Technology Forum, which is celebrating its twenty-first anniversary by evolving into a thematic platform on Additive Manufacturing for jewelry and luxury. The Forum thus becomes a meeting point for research, industry, and design, with the aim of exploring the new frontiers of additive manufacturing and its impact on production and creative processes through the presentations and case histories of international experts and key opinion leaders.

Strategically strengthening T.Gold’s positioning as a cornerstone of the industry’s tech agenda for technological innovation applied to goldsmith manufacturing is the partnership with the Association of Goldsmith Machinery Manufacturers and Exporters (Afemo), recently renewed with a three-year agreement, and the collaboration with ICE Meccanica for targeted buyer incoming. This collaboration aims to engage key opinion leaders, decision makers, and buyers from both established export routes and new production markets with the most attractive growth prospects, with a view to the development and internationalization of the sector.