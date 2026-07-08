New arrivals and repeat appearances among the jewelers attending the next edition of the event organized by IEG.

A major Italian jewelry brand, Pasquale Bruni, returns to Vicenzaoro (September 4-8), after a decade-long absence. This prestigious brand joins regulars Damiani, Roberto Coin, Crivelli, Fope, Gorgoglione, Recarlo, Busatti Milano, Leo Pizzo, Nanis, Palmiero, Picchiotti, Roberto De Meglio, Serafino Consoli, and Annamaria Cammilli, to name a few. Furthermore, as announced, the new edition of Vicenzaoro September 2026 will take place in the renovated Italian Exhibition Group exhibition center in Vicenza, with a shared space for the concurrent event, T.Gold.



In Halls 7, 7.1, and 6, Made in Italy jewelry will also welcome international brands such as Schreiner Fine Jewellery, Carrera y Carrera, Tirisi, Autore, and, among newcomers, Effy Jewelry from the United States and Gellner and Bossert + Kast from Germany. For accessible jewelry, the presence of Morellato Group, one of the leading European players in contemporary jewelry and watches, with an integrated model that combines brand, retail, and international distribution, has been confirmed.



The Design Room (Hall 7) will also be present at the new edition, a space dedicated to designers who interpret jewelry as innovation and creative experimentation. Alessio Boschi (winner of the VO Awards assigned in January for the Best in Icon – One of a Kind Jewellery category) returns, alongside Annelie Fröhling, Antonini Milano, Cedille Paris, Karen Suen, Lobortas Classic Jewelry House, Mattia Cielo, Misani, Mousson Atelier, Netali Nissim, New Italian Art, Vicky Shaw and the collective from the Beijing School of Design.

