Effy Jewelry, anello con ametista di 7 carati, oro e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Effy Jewelry, anello con ametista di 7 carati, oro e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The Thousand Colors of Effy Jewelry

The New York brand loves creating jewelry with vibrantly colored gemstones.

Effy Hematian (1943–2023) was an Iranian-American jewelry designer who founded Effy Jewelry in New York. After emigrating to the United States in 1979, he transformed the brand, which initially began with a suitcase-sized production facility, into a globally recognized name. Today, the family-owned business is widely known for its use of vibrantly colored gemstones, its distinctive panther motifs, and its flagship store in New York.

Anello a forma di fiore con citrini e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Flower-shaped ring with citrines and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Effy Jewelry’s production is distinguished by an active use of color, based on the hand-selection of natural gemstones and precious metals. Founder Effy Hematian believed that jewelry should live through color, a principle reflected in the brand’s choice of materials: Effy sets over 150,000 carats of individually selected gemstones every year. Emeralds, rubies, and blue sapphires form the brand’s aesthetic and commercial foundation. Tanzanite is also one of the brand’s iconic gemstones, appearing throughout entire collections. Alongside classic white diamonds used as accents and pavé settings, Effy makes extensive use of black diamonds (famous in the panther-motif Signature collection), yellow, cognac, and espresso diamonds.
Collana con tormalina paraiba di 7,44 carati e diamanti per 16 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Necklace with 7.44-carat Paraiba tourmaline and 16-carat diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Furthermore, the American brand frequently uses semi-precious gemstones, with collections that integrate a wide color palette of tsavorite, tourmaline, aquamarine, amethyst, citrine, opal, and topaz. The jewelry is crafted primarily using the ancient lost-wax casting technique, with 14K and 18K gold in classic yellow, white, and rose hues, particularly paired with warm-toned gemstones like morganite.
Anello a forma di testa di felino
Feline head ring

Anelli di Effy Jewelry
Rings by Effy Jewelry

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