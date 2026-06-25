The Pace Group brand offers high-end jewelry with diamonds and gemstones.

Imperia Jewels is a high-end jewelry brand. The brand is part of Pace Group, an international company that trades in precious stones and produces jewelry with offices in Antwerp, Mumbai, Dubai, and Namibia. Imperia Jewels specializes in innovative, high-end creations, such as patented stretch bracelets and stackable gold rings, as well as jewelry that showcases precious stones and colored gemstones. More generally, Pace Group (sometimes better known as Pace Jewels or Pace Gems) offers jewelry that blends the Antwerp diamond tradition with Italian craftsmanship, with production in Valenza, Italy.

The company is family-owned, now in its fifth generation, and has its roots in the diamond-cutting ateliers of Antwerp, Belgium. It is managed by family descendants, primarily Chetan Mehta (director of Pace Diamonds Private Limited) and his partners, who continue the legacy begun by Prabodh Kirtilal Mehta. For over a century, the company has grown from its diamond-cutting origins in Antwerp to a global presence with jewelry ateliers in Valenza, Italy, and a diamond polishing facility in Namibia. It also frequently presents its high jewelry collections at international luxury events such as Haute Jewels Geneva.