The jewelry brand opens its first Italian flagship store in Milan and presents its collection featuring lab-grown diamonds.

The Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds collection is now available in Italy. The largest jewelry brand is focusing on lab-grown diamonds for the Italian market, one of the most vibrant and exciting for the Danish brand. The launch coincides with the opening of its first Italian flagship store, in the heart of Milan, on Corso Vittorio Emanuele II at the corner of Piazza San Babila. The Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds collection, introduced in 2021 for the American market, has already been launched in other countries.

Man-made diamond jewelry is increasingly in demand, especially among a younger audience, thanks in part to its lower price compared to natural stones. However, lab-grown diamonds are chemically, physically, optically, and thermally identical to those mined. Furthermore, Pandora emphasizes, they are made with electricity from 100% renewable sources and set in 100% recycled silver and gold jewelry, thus making jewelry more sustainable. One example is the 14k gold Infinite ring with a 1-carat lab-created diamond. The modern design is inspired by the infinity symbol, which stands out as the collection’s most prized piece.