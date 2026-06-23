The week dedicated to jewelry returns to the Lombardy city, with exhibitions and contests.

Milan Jewellery Week returns (October 20-26, 2026). This is the sixth edition of the jewelry event organized by Prodes Italia. It is expected to involve over 400 exhibitors from approximately 60 countries, with an average of 20,000 visitors (46% Europe, 23% Asia, 24% America, 5% Africa, 2% Oceania). The event also includes Experiential Journeys, which invite visitors on an urban journey through jewelry stores, concept stores, boutiques, and galleries. From October 24 to 26, the spotlight will also be on Artistar Jewels and the Talent Show at Palazzo Bovara, and The Jewelry Hub at Palazzo Serbelloni.



Artistar Jewels and The Jewelry Hub, dedicated respectively to artistic and experimental jewelry and precious creations with a focus on innovation, represent the heart of the event. The first edition of the competition dates back to 2013. The Talent Show will offer young talents from international schools and academies the opportunity to showcase their creations. Together, these exhibitions express the curatorial approach that characterizes the entire Milano Jewellery Week: an inclusive concept of jewelry that embraces experimentation, design, excellent savoir-faire, and new creative generations.



The next edition of Milano Jewellery Week will further strengthen the platform we have built over the years to create value for international exhibitors and visitors. We are investing in expanding the Buyer Program with the aim of increasing the presence of qualified professionals and generating new business opportunities for our exhibitors. We will continue to promote the segments that represent the event’s DNA, from artistic jewelry to brands embodying excellent and creative expertise recognized internationally.

Enzo Carbone, Cep of Prodes Italia and creator of Milano Jewellery Week



Milano Jewellery Week’s rich program also includes a program of talks open to the public. These meetings, hosted by authoritative voices in the industry, will take place in the halls of Sotheby’s headquarters. The organizers will also award prizes to exhibitors by category during the Awards Night. The awards will be conferred by a new jury composed of renowned industry experts.

