The jewelry in German version by A.Odenwald (the A stands for Andreas) differs from that of many other brands that are active in the area around Pforzheim. A. Odenwald, in fact, is one of the few manufacturers that can claim to perform all of the in-house creation process: from the design to the work of goldsmiths, to the setting of the stones, finishing or polishing. Everything is produced in the factory in the town of Baden-Wurttemberg. The company has a history of almost a century and a half (born in 1882), but the most famous model is the Tango ring, a classic among the jewels of the German fashion house.

The ring has a mechanism that allows rotation and is studded with colored sapphires. The idea of ​​a movable element, which becomes a pastime, a kind of game for the hands, has also involved the Twist collection, in which the customer can choose the colors of the sapphires around the ring. In short, as in other cases, the German goldsmith combines the precious material with an engineering and mechanical skills. Almost a transposition into the world of the jewels of those amazing animated clocks that have populated the northern cathedrals from the sixteenth century onwards. Rudy Serra