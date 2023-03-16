A new brand is born in New York, a city that is an inexhaustible factory of talent and adventure, protagonists of many films. This time the protagonist of the American dream is Marija Iva Djordjevic, Serbian jewelry designer, based in Tribeca and the Hamptons. Her jewelery brand, Marija Iva, is also presented online, with the website MarijaIva.com. The designer has already completed several collections: Dana, Eden, Éternel, Hmptons and Divine, including religious symbols, gold and precious and semi-precious stones, such as turquoise. Pendants, bracelets and earrings with snakes, stars and crosses are interpreted in a minimalist version.



Marija Iva Djordjevic studied art in Belgrade and Paris. She spent a period in Geneva, where she worked for twelve years as a senior jewelry designer for Piaget. Strengthened by this experience and the desire for new possibilities, she moved to New York City.

We all strive to incorporate beauty and deeper meaning into our daily lives, and that is what I ultimately hope to achieve with Marija Iva jewelry. Design for modern women who appreciate nuanced, understated and timeless jewelery of the highest quality that can be worn with confidence every single day.

Marija Iva Djordjevic

The designer designs each piece herself, starting with a pencil sketch on paper in her sketchbook to refine her ideas, before completing a scale rendering of the piece using the gouache technique. An expert over-the-counter jeweler herself, she works closely with French jewelery partners to handcraft each piece.