The jewelry brand offers a customized event for customers in its Ponte Vecchio boutique.

Florence is a jewel-like city for its art, culture, and history. But also for its goldsmithing tradition. FerriFirenze, a jewelry brand founded in the Renaissance villa Corsi Salviati in Sesto Fiorentino, knows this well. FerriFirenze jewelry is also sold in the boutique located on the Ponte Vecchio, one of the city’s most evocative spots. This location inspired Giulia Callegari’s brand to combine jewelry and hospitality with the L’Ora d’Oro initiative. The idea is to offer an exclusive experience for those who want to go beyond a visit to a jewelry store: more of an authentic encounter with the goldsmithing soul of Florence than a simple shopping experience.



The Golden Hour begins with a personalized welcome inside the FerriFirenze boutique, accompanied by welcome bubbles, and a visit to the boutique’s private mezzanine, a private space with an interactive and fun gemstone workshop. Guests can observe, touch, and learn to recognize gemstones through a journey designed to amaze and intrigue, suitable for both novices and experts. Guests are then escorted to the private balcony overlooking the Ponte Vecchio. Finally, a color analysis consultation is offered, analyzing each guest’s physical and color characteristics (complexion, hair, eyes) to suggest which gold shade and jewelry design best enhances their natural beauty.

