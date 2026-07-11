Burhon was founded in the Netherlands: it offers a kit that promises to remove scratches from the surfaces of jewelry and watches.

Why buy a new piece of jewelry when you can restore a scratched piece to as good as new? This was the starting point for Migjen Rama, an entrepreneur and watch collector based in Amsterdam, who created Burhon, a system for quickly restoring worn jewelry. Rama’s background is in engineering and fine arts, but to develop Burhon, he dedicated five years to in-depth study of materials science, tribology (the science and technology that studies the interaction between surfaces in contact), and metallurgy. Various surface mechanisms have been analyzed independently with the Fraunhofer Institute in Braunschweig and the Eindhoven University of Technology. Migjen also has experience in watch polishing, which has greatly influenced the development of Burhon, which is now produced entirely in-house in the Netherlands.



Buhron promises to remove micro-scratches. While most traditional cloths remove oxidation but leave behind surface scratches, Buhron products are specifically formulated to remove superficial micro-scratches and restore metals’ mirror-like finish. According to the company, they are effective on silver, gold, stainless steel, brass, and copper. Essentially, these cloths are pre-treated with specific polishing agents and do not require the addition of external pastes or liquids. They include a Starter Kit/Essentials Set, which includes two impregnated cloths and a microfiber cloth for the final finish, or a Professional Tin, a collectible metal tin containing eight impregnated cloths and eight microfiber cloths, designed for intensive use or professionals.



The idea for Buhron was born about five years ago out of my frustration as a watch collector. The polishing cloths already on the market always seemed like a compromise. Some cleaned oxidation but did little to remove fine scratches, while others seemed too harsh or had a strong chemical odor. I wanted to create a product that was simple and safe to use at home, yet would offer significantly superior performance on polished precious metals.

Migjen Rama



How to use

Buhron is a two-step polishing system. The first cloth is soaked in a proprietary polishing formula, while the second microfiber cloth is used to buff the surface and restore the final shine. It can be used on polished solid metals such as silver, gold, stainless steel, brass, copper, bronze, and platinum. It is designed to remove tarnish, restore luster, and reduce surface scratches. It should not be used on brushed, satin, or matte finishes, as these finishes have an intentional surface texture. The company also does not recommend use on plated, gold, or rhodium-plated items, as the surface layer can be very thin. The product is sold online on the company’s website at a price of €22.90 for the Essential Kit and €69.90 for the Professional Tin.