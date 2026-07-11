Renovated spaces, with a new distribution of exhibitors at the jewelry fair.

New preview of Vicenzaoro September (September 4-8). IEG, the company organizing the event, has presented a guide to the jewelry fair, which will be held concurrently with T.Gold, VO Vintage, and the Cibjo Congress, which chose the event to celebrate its centenary. Vicenzaoro September also marks the inauguration of the new Hall 2, following a transition period spanning four editions. This new hall provides immediate access to all Vicenzaoro communities, directly connected by covered walkways on all four sides of the new pavilion. 1,300 exhibiting brands from 38 countries, buyers and operators from over 130 nations, associations, institutions, international organizations, media, and stakeholders are expected.

The new space, the two-story Hall 2, will house manufacturing companies, with the Creation communities representing the sector’s production capabilities, from white labels to semi-finished products, components, settings, and clasps from Creation Mountings for Made in Italy and international production. Creation International, meanwhile, brings together companies from the world’s leading manufacturing districts, specializing in the production of gold and silver jewelry embellished with diamonds and precious stones. This area features historic companies from Made in Italy districts such as Alessi and Chrysos from Vicenza, Karizia, Unoaerre, and Giordini from Arezzo, along with international companies such as Arpas from Turkey, Richline from the United States, and Acredo and Schofer The Chain Company from Germany, to name a few. Silversmiths are also represented, with brands such as Silvex, Croma Catene, Better Silver, Superoro, and Patros. There’s also a wide selection from Asia, particularly India, Hong Kong, and Thailand, with groups such as KGK Jewellery, Renaissance, Ariha Diamonds, Uni Design, Hari Krishna Export, KP Sanghvi, KBS Creation, Fine Euro, Eji, Camex, Advan, SIGI Group, Smart Arts, Continental Jewellery, The Jewellery & Co., and East Arts Jewellery. Upstairs, Hall 2, Level 2.1, features a community area dedicated to packaging, visual merchandising, displays, and building furnishings.

Halls 6 and 7 are once again dedicated to premium brands, along with The Design Room. Hall 1, on the other hand, is dedicated to the community, showcasing international easy-to-wear gold and silver pieces with a strong creative identity. Among the brands featured are John Richmond, Pianegonda, Marco Gerbella Orafo, Nomination, Bronzallure, Rosato, Amen, Graziella Braccialini, Rue des Mille, Unoaerre, and Coeur de Lion. Within Look, The Glamroom is the area dedicated to emerging designers and new brands redefining contemporary jewelry through creativity, experimentation, and innovation.

Time, the community of independent contemporary watch brands seeking distribution, returns to Hall 1. Exhibitors include the Italian group Diffusione Orologi, the Danish Copenhagen Watch Group, and the Spanish company Marea.

Hall 3 hosts the community dedicated to natural gems and diamonds, coral, and pearls, spread across three floors, with approximately 150 leading manufacturers and dealers from Germany, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, India, and Thailand. Lab-grown gems and diamonds are also available.

For the first time within the fair, Vicenzaoro will be directly presenting T.Gold in Hall 4, an event focused on technologies and machinery for the sector: additive manufacturing, 3D printing, industrial automation, quality control, alloys, plant engineering, high-precision machining, casting, micro-welding, and solutions for sustainability and the circular economy, showcasing Italian and international innovation. Cash & Carry jewelry is located in Palakiss, Hall 11, with an entrance on the opposite side of the halls. Jewelry in various carats of gold, silver, and steel, along with a vast assortment of chains, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, watches, and fashion accessories, are available for in-stock purchase and collection during the event.

Vo Vintage. Finally, in Hall 8.1, Vo Vintage returns (September 4-7), an event open to the public dedicated to vintage watches and jewelry, aimed at collectors, specialized operators, and enthusiasts. It is the only B2C area of ​​the event and has become a regular fixture for collectors thanks to a schedule of events featuring experts and key opinion leaders who share experiences and expertise with an increasingly larger and younger audience.