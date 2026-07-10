The Italian Maison’s jewels paired with 30 dresses for the new collection by Indian brand Vaishali S.

Sicis Jewels’ jewels at the Paris haute couture shows. The Italian Maison was the official jewelry partner for the new collection by Vaishali S, an Indian haute couture brand, which participated in Paris Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2026-2027. Thirty dresses were paired with Sicis Jewels’ finest high jewelry collections on the runway. The dresses were entirely handcrafted on Indian looms, following fourteen different weaving traditions from across the subcontinent.



The models wore a wide selection of Sicis’s most important high jewelry collections: they are inspired by the world of flowers (the very recent Botanica and Daisy and Iris), the animal world (the Anemone, Quetzal, Damisa Ice and Papillon collections) and by intricate geometric shapes (Losangé, Icon, Arabesque and Tela) up to those dedicated to the cosmos (Nebulosa and Saturno). Necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings are crafted by Sicis Jewels with gold, precious stones, and the ancient art of micromosaic.



The thirty looks designed by designer Vaishali Shadangule range from primordial closed forms to subjects in full bloom, through a color palette ranging from stone gray, ash, and the deep green of a closed bud, to carmine, amethyst, peacock, and sapphire. The sequence of garments, as presented in the fashion show, began with Beej (the sealed seed) and progressed to Mukti (full bloom), with Swayamprabha, the self-luminous goddess, dominating at the center.

Shadangule’s proprietary technique transforms handwoven fabrics into three-dimensional sculptural forms: bodices that resemble botanical architecture, pleated silhouettes captured in the moment of unfolding, embroidered surfaces that appear spontaneously grown rather than applied.

