anello con zaffiri rosa e verde chiaro, incastonati in una fascia d'oro rosso 18 carati e una tormalina rosa a goccia da 3,18 carati
anello con zaffiri rosa e verde chiaro, incastonati in una fascia d'oro rosso 18 carati e una tormalina rosa a goccia da 3,18 carati

The HyperBaroque style of Arman Suciyan

The new collection from the Istanbul-based jeweler trained in London.

Turkish designer Arman Suciyan has created a HyperBaroque collection. His goal: to interpret the role of nature as artist and craftsman. Suciyan’s sculptural approach to the design and creation of his jewelry draws inspiration from the engraved illustrations of German zoologist Ernst Haeckel and the seemingly impossible Möbius strip. By making the usually tiny structure of radiolarians visible to the human eye, Suciyan reminds us, as Haeckel wrote, that “man is not above nature, but in nature.”

Anello con zaffiri rosa e verde chiaro, oro rosso 18 carati, tormalina rosa a goccia da 3,18 carati
Ring with pink and light green sapphires, 18-karat red gold, 3.18-carat teardrop pink tourmaline

The rings, earrings, cufflinks, and necklaces in the collection are, in short, philosophically inspired. What the eye perceives are the curves of the jewelry, as in the ring designed with pink and light green sapphires, set in an 18-karat red gold band. At the center of the ring, Suciyan highlights a single 3.18-carat pear-shaped pink tourmaline. Arman Suciyan’s career path is not tied to Turkish tradition, though as a young man he began as a goldsmith in the Istanbul bazaar alongside Misak Toros, the fourth generation of a Turkish Armenian family with a long tradition of jewelry. He then attended the Kent Institute of Art & Design in Great Britain and worked in London for Stephen Webster. Upon returning to Istanbul, he dedicated himself to his own brand.

Anello di Arman Suciyan
Ring by Arman Suciyan
Bracciale e anello della collezione HyperBaroque
Bracelet and ring from the HyperBaroque collection
Orecchino della collezione HyperBaroque
Earring from the HyperBaroque collection

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