Sleeping Beauty is the name of the jewelry collection showcasing the perfect blue stone for summer (and beyond).

Turquoise is a special stone for enhancing a summer tan. It’s also the stone chosen by Milanese brand Krisonia for the Sleeping Beauty collection. Turquoise, however, isn’t the only gemstone used in the collection, which features 18-karat white gold settings alongside diamonds. Turquoises are also paired with sapphires and rubies, or even with coral for the Sleeping Beauty Empress necklace.

Krionia was founded in 2019 in Milan by Vace Istanboulli as a tribute to his family’s legacy: ArtOr, a jewelry company founded by his parents, Krikor and Sonia, in the 1980s. Their names intertwine to form Kri-so-nia. A curiosity: the Maison has adopted the pomegranate fruit as its symbol, which, with its structure of many elements in one, recalls the thread that binds past and present.