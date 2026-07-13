The brand presents The Chromia, a customizable collection with a summery feel.

The Nesh, the young jewelry brand founded by Nilufar Addati, known for her appearances on television shows, presents The Chromia, a collection centered on The Base. This is a rigid necklace with clean lines, perfect for adding The Nesh pendants. For summer, the brand has introduced five new pendants with bold shapes, designed to be mixed and matched to your taste. On The Nesh’s website, you can virtually create your own necklace, viewing each combination before purchasing.

Alongside The Base, the collection features a tennis necklace reinterpreted in a contemporary way using stones of different colors and cuts, transforming a classic into a piece with a fresh and unexpected character. The collection is completed with two bracelets in gold-plated brass and white cubic zirconia: one simple and versatile, designed for everyday wear with understated elegance, and one more substantial and sculptural, capable of taking center stage even over a shirt cuff or paired with other jewelry. Rounding out the collection are five rings, including one for the pinky, that match the pendants’ hues.