The acquisition of the Swiss watch brand from the Richemont Group has been completed.

Baume & Mercier is coming under the control of the Damiani Group. The Italian company announced earlier this year its acquisition of the Swiss watch brand from the Richemont Group, and has now completed the transaction. Baume & Mercier was founded in 1830 by William Baume and Paul Mercier in the heart of the Swiss Jura and is headquartered in Geneva. It is a historic brand, combining an artistic approach with form and watchmaking innovation. It will now join the Damiani Group’s portfolio, which includes the jewelry brands Damiani, Salvini, Bliss, and Calderoni, as well as the Murano glassworks Venini and Rocca, the group’s multi-brand distributor of watches and jewelry. Baume & Mercier thus completes the offering of the Valenza-based Maison.



Damiani announced that it will build on Baume & Mercier’s strong Italian presence, while leveraging its extensive multi-brand distribution network and gradually opening mono-brand boutiques in strategic locations internationally. Richemont, however, will continue to provide operational services to Baume & Mercier for a transitional period while the Damiani Group prepares to integrate the brand into its operations.

