All about the Toi et Moi ring











How to choose a Toi et Moi ring? And why is it called exactly like that: here’s what you need to know about the ring with two gems.

Do you want to give an unforgettable ring? Would you like to receive a ring that is worth double? Are you looking for a ring that symbolizes love as a couple? Then, probably, the choice will fall on a Toi et Moi type ring. It will certainly be appreciated (also because it costs more than a normal solitaire). The reason? It’s simple: it’s a double ring. But which also has a particular symbolic meaning.

But do you know why it is called in this way the ring that has two opposing stones?

Here is the explanation. But, first of all, it is good to tell that the birth of this type of jewelry is even attributed to Napoleon. To be precise, this ring shape is believed to have been born with the gift of Napoleon to his beloved Josephine, in 1776. The ring was in gold, with a sapphire set opposite to a diamond. Perhaps for this reason the engagement rings Toi et Moi were much appreciated during the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. Even today, however, they are appreciated a lot.

The meaning of Toi et Moi, which in the US and Britain becomes You and Me, indicates the eternal union of two different souls.

There isn’t, however, a rule concerning the stones: they can be two diamonds, or they can be gems of different colors. Even the type of frame varies. Beware, however, the choice: the rings Toi et Moi are very appreciated when their stones are of a certain size, but of course also their price doubles. But choosing a ring of this kind with stones that are too small makes little sense: it is precisely the opposing gems that must be seen. Rather, it is better to choose less precious stones, but with greater weight.















