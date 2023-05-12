Crieri’s tennis bracelet becomes elastic

Who plays the greatest tennis of all time? Now the answer is: Crieri. The jewelery brand from Valencia presents an innovative tennis bracelet. The characteristic is that of being elastic, thanks to an international patent. Crieri’s project has a name: G.O.A.T, an acronym that in fashion slang means Greatest Of All Time, the greatest ever.

The introduction of the new G.O.A.T. it allows us to differentiate ourselves significantly and further from the competition. We have always been attentive observers of the context in which we operate and this has allowed us to be recognizable over time with our tennis shoes, so much so that we have been able to patent some constructive solutions. With this new step, G.O.A.T., we put our experience and expertise to good use to take another step forward and to offer not only an aesthetically impeccable jewel, but also a very interesting product from the point of view of quality and price positioning.

Alessandro Saracino, founder and CEO of Crieri

The project is the result of two years of research and development based on research and analysis of the national and international jewelery scene. On the other hand, the tennis bracelet has been a Crieri feature since birth. The new elastic bracelet is based on a jewel assembly system that allows perfect alignment of the bezels, enhancing the mechanism to make the bracelet very resistant, light and practically indestructible.

In addition to the technical features, the company emphasizes the aesthetic aspect and the way the new bracelet is used. The flexibility allows you to eliminate the closure: just spread it and slip it on your wrist. The new bracelets, presented later, are made of yellow, white and pink gold with white, black, brown, blue and yellow diamonds as well as rubies, pink and blue sapphires in an innovative mix of harmony and proportions. Among the variants of the collection, also bracelets with precious colored stones and spots of white diamonds. The collection will include bracelets available in approximately 8/9 different carats and 3 reference sizes (S, M, L) expressly conceived for men and women to ensure optimal wearability. There are also special versions made with stones with shaped cuts (heart, baguette, for example) and versions with the precious Colombian emeralds of which Crieri is a great interpreter. There will also be space for custom-made creations.

