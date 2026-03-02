Endless jewels in the Eternal City

The jewelry of the brand based in Piazza di Spagna, Rome, is also dedicated to the Jubilee and the Sistine Chapel.

Between the Italian cities of Alexandria and Rome there are 600 kilometers. A distance that Teresa Ingrosso wanted to shorten. Originally from the Piedmontese city near the goldsmith district of Valenza, she moved to one of the most famous places in the world, Piazza di Spagna, in the Eternal City, frequented by tourists from all over the globe. And since the city has millenary roots, the designer has created the Endless brand. Even the jewels that the brand offers seem endless, in the sense that they are inspired by classic shapes revisited with a modern eye: tennis bracelets, nautical version chains, eternity rings and so on, but also with original volumes, as in the Pianeti collection.

Endless jewels are made of silver, in natural color or yellow or white gold plated and with the addition of cubic zirconia or unspecified natural stones “ruby color” and “emerald color”, but also onyx and enamel. Among the brand’s newest additions are collections dedicated to the Sistine Chapel and Jubilee 2025, with jewelry inspired by Michelangelo’s frescoes and various religious symbols.