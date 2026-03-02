Orecchini nautica placcati oro giallo con gemme naturali
Orecchini nautica placcati oro giallo con gemme naturali

Endless jewels in the Eternal City

The jewelry of the brand based in Piazza di Spagna, Rome, is also dedicated to the Jubilee and the Sistine Chapel.

Between the Italian cities of Alexandria and Rome there are 600 kilometers. A distance that Teresa Ingrosso wanted to shorten. Originally from the Piedmontese city near the goldsmith district of Valenza, she moved to one of the most famous places in the world, Piazza di Spagna, in the Eternal City, frequented by tourists from all over the globe. And since the city has millenary roots, the designer has created the Endless brand. Even the jewels that the brand offers seem endless, in the sense that they are inspired by classic shapes revisited with a modern eye: tennis bracelets, nautical version chains, eternity rings and so on, but also with original volumes, as in the Pianeti collection.

Orecchini in argento e smalto
Silver and enamel earrings

Endless jewels are made of silver, in natural color or yellow or white gold plated and with the addition of cubic zirconia or unspecified natural stones “ruby color” and “emerald color”, but also onyx and enamel. Among the brand’s newest additions are collections dedicated to the Sistine Chapel and Jubilee 2025, with jewelry inspired by Michelangelo’s frescoes and various religious symbols.

Collana ispirata alla Cappella Sistina
Sistine Chapel-inspired necklace
Bracciale dedicato al Giubileo 2025
Jubilee 2025 bracelet
Anello in argento e onice
Silver and onyx ring
Anello in argento con zirconi bianchi e neri
Silver ring with black and white zirconia
Bracciale in argento placcato oro e pietre color rubino
Gold-plated silver bracelet with ruby ​​gemstones
Bracciale nautica placcato oro giallo con gemme naturali color champagne
Yellow gold-plated nautical bracelet with natural champagne-colored gemstones

