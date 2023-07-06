Elior in pills

Elior Mordechai’s biography in a nutshell (or pills) indicates that he began his jewelry career at the age of 14, when he spent his summers interning at his family’s Wholesale Diamond Jewelry Company. There, he explains, his passion for rare gems was born, as he learned to classify diamonds and develop them from rough stones to gems for jewellery. The mention of pills is not accidental: the designer, who works in New York with the Elior brand, offers a series of jewels inspired by the shape of medicinal capsules. Bracelets, earrings or rings have the typical shape of a pill as a pendant or as a final element, a repeated shape in 18-carat yellow or white gold, with or without diamond pavé or multicolored sapphires.

Elior, however, has no connections with the world of pharmacy, but studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology, where he specialized in metalworking and then at the New York Jewelry Design Institute, focusing on the creative aspect of design through sketching and painting in gouache. And he underlines that his style is influenced by the oriental tradition: his grandfather was an antiques dealer of Persian origin.