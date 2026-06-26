The Nesh, collezione The Elements
The Nesh, collezione The Elements

The Nesh’s Summer Jewelry

Bamboo coral, jade, and rose quartz for the collection by The Nesh.

The Elements collection by the young brand The Nesh consists of five necklaces designed to adorn the décolleté with character and personality during the brightest season of the year: summer. It’s no coincidence that the images accompanying the collection were shot overlooking the Gulf of Naples, with the sea and Mount Vesuvius in the background. Exclusively natural materials were chosen for this collection, each with its own identity and nuances: irregularly shaped baroque pearls, warm and vibrant bamboo coral, intense green jade, delicate pink jade, and rose quartz with softer and more romantic nuances.

Collana con perle di quarzo rosa e perla barocca
Rose quartz and baroque pearl necklace

For those who don’t know: bamboo coral is a marine plant belonging to the coralloid family and has a shape reminiscent of a bamboo cane. This is where this coral gets its name. It’s also more affordable than traditional coral.

Collana con acquamarina e perla barocca
Aquamarine and baroque pearl necklace
Collana con perle barocche e corallo bambù
Baroque pearl and bamboo coral necklace
Collana con perle barocche e corallo bambù
Pink jade and baroque pearl necklace

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