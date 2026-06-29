Agreement for the bridal line between the pearl jewelry brand and the British fashion house.

Yoko London, the luxury pearl jewelry brand, and Emilia Wickstead, the British fashion house, have joined forces. The agreement concerns a collaboration for the bridal collection. Diamonds and strings of luminous freshwater pearls, or diamonds and South Sea pearls, are jewelry pieces that pair beautifully with wedding ceremonies and complement the clean lines and details of Emilia Wickstead’s bridal collection. The fashion house’s style is characterized by classic proportions, with a glamour that reinterprets the past in a contemporary key.



The collaboration, explains the jewelry house, reflects a modern interpretation of British elegance. Yoko London continues to redefine pearl jewelry through innovative craftsmanship and contemporary design, while Emilia Wickstead’s approach to bridal wear combines architectural silhouettes with meticulous attention to detail, drawing inspiration from classical references, architecture, and the delicate drama of the natural world. Together, the two brands present a bridal offering where pearls enhance the look of those about to say the big “I do.”

