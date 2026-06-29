Gioielli: Yoko London. Collana Florantina in oro 18 carati con perle australiane dei Mari del Sud e diamanti. Orecchini Florantina in oro bianco 18 carati con perle dei Mari del Sud e diamanti
Gioielli: Yoko London. Collana Florantina in oro 18 carati con perle australiane dei Mari del Sud e diamanti. Orecchini Florantina in oro bianco 18 carati con perle dei Mari del Sud e diamanti

Yoko London marries Emilia Wickstead

Agreement for the bridal line between the pearl jewelry brand and the British fashion house.

Yoko London, the luxury pearl jewelry brand, and Emilia Wickstead, the British fashion house, have joined forces. The agreement concerns a collaboration for the bridal collection. Diamonds and strings of luminous freshwater pearls, or diamonds and South Sea pearls, are jewelry pieces that pair beautifully with wedding ceremonies and complement the clean lines and details of Emilia Wickstead’s bridal collection. The fashion house’s style is characterized by classic proportions, with a glamour that reinterprets the past in a contemporary key.

Collana Contessa in oro 18 carati, perle d'acqua dolce bianche e diamanti con motivo a fiocco
Contessa 18K Gold White Freshwater Pearl and Diamond Bow Motif Necklace

The collaboration, explains the jewelry house, reflects a modern interpretation of British elegance. Yoko London continues to redefine pearl jewelry through innovative craftsmanship and contemporary design, while Emilia Wickstead’s approach to bridal wear combines architectural silhouettes with meticulous attention to detail, drawing inspiration from classical references, architecture, and the delicate drama of the natural world. Together, the two brands present a bridal offering where pearls enhance the look of those about to say the big “I do.”
Collana Windsor in oro 18 carati con perle dei Mari del Sud e diamanti
Windsor 18K Gold South Sea Pearl Diamond Necklace

Collana Henley in oro 18 carati con perle dei Mari del Sud e perle Akoya, Anello Duchess in oro 18 carati con perle dei Mari del Sud e diamanti a forma di fiore, Orecchini Henley in oro 18 carati con perle dei Mari del Sud e diamanti
Henley 18K Gold South Sea and Akoya Pearl Necklace, Duchess 18K Gold South Sea Pearl and Diamond Bloom Ring, Henley 18K Gold South Sea Pearl Diamond Earrings
Collana Starlight Symphony in oro 18 carati con perle dei Mari del Sud e diamanti
Collana Starlight Symphony in oro 18 carati con perle dei Mari del Sud e diamanti

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