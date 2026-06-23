Red cord, lab-grown diamonds, and teardrop designs in the new jewelry.

Vibrant Red and Brise: these are PdPaola’s new additions for summer 2026, joining its Fine Jewelry and Signature collections. The jewelry pieces are crafted from 18-karat gold and embellished with lab-grown diamonds. The Maggie, Grace, and Venus cord bracelets are reinterpreted in a vibrant shade of red, a detail that lends their names to the bracelet and necklace. The color palette also extends to the brand’s Signature creations, reinterpreting some of its most iconic models, including the Rodeo and Orbit lines.



Furthermore, alongside the Vibrant Red version, PdPaola presents Brise, a line designed for this and future seasons. The design is inspired by the brand’s teardrop motif. Brise combines lightness and fluidity through sculptural forms, where structure meets instinctive design. Conceived by the Spanish Maison’s creative director, Paola Sasplugas, around the concept of “everything together,” the summer novelties consolidate PdPaola’s contemporary approach to jewelry, where lab-made diamonds, color, and essential models coexist.

