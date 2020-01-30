Chantecler renews the Paillettes collection











Paillettes is the name of one of Chantecler’s most successful collections, and also one of the most fun. In 2014, the Capri jeweler thought of this collection as something that retains the bright colors of the island in front of Naples, but also the elegance of a sunset in front of the sea rocks. A sparkling jewelry, with small round mobile elements, made with the en tremblant technique, which increase the pleasure of moving with the jewelry on.



Now the Pailettes collection is renewed with new pieces, many bracelets, and colors such as aqua green, pink, Capri blue, in addition to the more classic black and white. The color of the round elements is made with the ancient cathedral enamel technique, a traditional process that was used in Art-Nouveau jewels.



In the collection there is also a set consisting of an elegant choker and a bracelet finely set with diamonds only. And in addition to the jewels with the colors made of enamel, now Paillettes collection also have pieces made only by gold and diamonds.















